Tubi Announces Terror on Tubi Lineup

Tubi is going all out for Halloween 2025 with an unprecedented horror lineup featuring over 150 titles spanning classic slashers, international gems, and exclusive originals. From R.L. Stine’s “Pumpkinhead” to the complete “Saw” trilogy and cult favorites like “Terrifier,” this is the ultimate free streaming destination for horror fans this October.
Note: All titles available for free streaming throughout October 2025 and beyond.
Tubi Originals
R.L. STINE’S PUMPKINHEAD (October 17)
Teenage Sam thought moving to Redhaven was the worst part—until his brother Finn vanishes and no one, not even their mom, remembers he existed. With Halloween ticking down, Sam, his friend Becka, and Rusty, the town’s most eccentric outcast, must stop a harvest curse before Finn is lost forever.
ADOPTED 2 (October 10)
After secretly escaping a psychiatric hospital, a troubled young boy is welcomed by a grieving family—until their home becomes his killing ground.
BLOODLINE KILLER
Moira Cole endeavors to rebuild her shattered life after the murder of her family at the hands of her deranged and obsessed cousin.
DEAD HOT: SEASON OF THE WITCH
After a ghost hunt gone wrong, students of witchcraft Vanessa Hudgens and GG Magree travel to Salem, Massachusetts to seek out proper mentorship from experts in witchcraft.
MATCH (October 3)
After Paola is matched with a handsome online suitor, she arrives for a first date to discover a house full of dark and terrifying secrets.
PLEASE DON’T FEED THE CHILDREN
After a deadly viral outbreak, a group of orphans flee in search of a new life, only to be taken hostage by a woman hiding a sinister secret.
TAKEOUT
On a dead-end night shift at a remote fast food diner, three coworkers suspect a customer is a serial killer. After digging for proof, they quickly realize they’re in over their heads.
WYNONNA EARP: VENGEANCE
Wynonna Earp is coming home to battle her greatest foe yet: a psychotic seductress hellbent on revenge against her… and everyone she loves.
Body Bags Collection
A curated collection of deep-cut slashers and serial-killer thrillers anchored by John Carpenter’s ‘Body Bags’
- Body Bags
- Bones
- Grind House: Death Proof
- Halloween (2018)
- Hannibal Rising
- Memories of Murder
- Play Dead
- Saw
- Saw 2
- Saw 3
- Scream 4
- Slice
- Slumber Party Massacre
- The Cabin in the Woods
- The Strangers: Prey at Night
- Terrifier
- Terrifier 2
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
- The Autopsy of Jane Doe
- Tucker & Dale vs. Evil
Complete Horror & Thriller Collection
Classic Horror
- 30 Days of Night (2007)
- 30 Days of Night: Dark Days
- Arachnophobia
- Carnival of Souls
- Children of the Corn
- Cube
- Fright Night (1985)
- Fright Night (2011)
- From Dusk Till Dawn
- From Hell
- Heathers
- Jeepers Creepers
- Jeepers Creepers 2
- Nosferatu
- Poltergeist II: The Other Side
- Poltergeist III
- Rosemary’s Baby
- Sleepaway Camp
- Sorority House Massacre
- Stephen King’s Cat’s Eye
- The Night of the Hunter
- The Omen (1976)
- The Ring
- Urban Legend
- Van Helsing
Modern Horror
- 0.0 MHz
- 11/11/11
- All Hallow’s Eve
- All Hallow’s Eve 2
- All My Friends Hate Me
- Alone
- Child’s Play (2019)
- Climax
- Contracted
- Don’t Breathe
- Drag Me to Hell
- Gaia
- Ghost Hunters (2020)
- Goodnight Mommy (2014)
- Grave Encounters
- Halloween (2018)
- Honeymoon
- I See You
- In the Earth
- Insidious: The Last Key
- Jennifer’s Body
- John Carpenter’s The Ward
- John Dies at the End
- Lake Mungo
- Last Shift
- Meth Gator
- MFA
- My Friend Dahmer
- Popeye the Slayer Man
- Popeye’s Revenge
- Possessor
- Revenge
- Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
- Scream 4
- See No Evil
- She Dies Tomorrow
- Sinister
- Sissy
- Skinamarink
- Slice
- Son
- Stan Helsing
- Sting
- Suspiria
- Terrifier
- Terrifier 2
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation
- The Blackcoat’s Daughter
- The Cabin in the Woods
- The Cleaning Lady
- The Grudge (2019)
- The Grudge 3 (2008)
- The Hills Have Eyes
- The Hills Have Eyes 2
- The Hole in the Ground
- The House That Jack Built
- The Houses October Built
- The Love Witch
- The Midnight Man
- The Monster
- The Owners
- The Oxford Murders
- The Poughkeepsie Tapes
- The Radleys
- The Snowtown Murders
- The Strangers: Prey at Night
- The Taking of Deborah Logan
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2
- The Visit
- The Woman in Black 2
- Trollhunter
- Tucker & Dale vs. Evil
- Tusk
- Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
- XX
International Horror
- A Field in England
- Audition
- Big Bad Wolves
- Bone Tomahawk
- Ganja & Hess
- George A. Romero’s Survival of the Dead
- Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum
- Good Manners
- Jack & Diane
- Jinn
- La Llorona
- Let the Right One In
- Memories of Murder
- Rampant
- Ringu
- Ringu 2
- Ringu Spiral
- Saloum
- Seoul Station
- The Host
- The Housemaid
- The Mimic
- Titané
Vampire & Supernatural
- Dark Shadows
- Dark Shadows: The Beginning
- Interview with the Vampire
- Lamb
- Queen of the Damned
- Vampire in Brooklyn
Family-Friendly Spooky
- Coraline
- Labyrinth
- The Crow
- The Crow Salvation
- The Munsters
- The Mummy (1999)
- The Mummy Returns
Horror-Adjacent & Thrillers
- American Mary
- Being Human
- Cabin Fever
- Frailty
- Green Room
- Hannibal Rising
- Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters
- Hellboy (2004)
- Hobo with a Shotgun
- Life After Beth
- Personal Shopper
- Pulse
- Sabrina the Teenage Witch
- The Twilight Zone (1959)
Found Footage & Anthology
- V/H/S
- V/H/S/2
- V/H/S/94
- V/H/S: Viral
Art House Horror
- Annihilation
- Moonlight
- Pan’s Labyrinth
Please join our FREE Newsletter