Tubi Announces Terror on Tubi Lineup

Tubi is going all out for Halloween 2025 with an unprecedented horror lineup featuring over 150 titles spanning classic slashers, international gems, and exclusive originals. From R.L. Stine’s “Pumpkinhead” to the complete “Saw” trilogy and cult favorites like “Terrifier,” this is the ultimate free streaming destination for horror fans this October.

Note: All titles available for free streaming throughout October 2025 and beyond.

Tubi Originals

R.L. STINE’S PUMPKINHEAD (October 17)

Teenage Sam thought moving to Redhaven was the worst part—until his brother Finn vanishes and no one, not even their mom, remembers he existed. With Halloween ticking down, Sam, his friend Becka, and Rusty, the town’s most eccentric outcast, must stop a harvest curse before Finn is lost forever.

ADOPTED 2 (October 10)

After secretly escaping a psychiatric hospital, a troubled young boy is welcomed by a grieving family—until their home becomes his killing ground.

BLOODLINE KILLER

Moira Cole endeavors to rebuild her shattered life after the murder of her family at the hands of her deranged and obsessed cousin.

DEAD HOT: SEASON OF THE WITCH

After a ghost hunt gone wrong, students of witchcraft Vanessa Hudgens and GG Magree travel to Salem, Massachusetts to seek out proper mentorship from experts in witchcraft.

MATCH (October 3)

After Paola is matched with a handsome online suitor, she arrives for a first date to discover a house full of dark and terrifying secrets.

PLEASE DON’T FEED THE CHILDREN

After a deadly viral outbreak, a group of orphans flee in search of a new life, only to be taken hostage by a woman hiding a sinister secret.

TAKEOUT

On a dead-end night shift at a remote fast food diner, three coworkers suspect a customer is a serial killer. After digging for proof, they quickly realize they’re in over their heads.

WYNONNA EARP: VENGEANCE

Wynonna Earp is coming home to battle her greatest foe yet: a psychotic seductress hellbent on revenge against her… and everyone she loves.

Body Bags Collection

A curated collection of deep-cut slashers and serial-killer thrillers anchored by John Carpenter’s ‘Body Bags’

Body Bags

Bones

Grind House: Death Proof

Halloween (2018)

Hannibal Rising

Memories of Murder

Play Dead

Saw

Saw 2

Saw 3

Scream 4

Slice

Slumber Party Massacre

The Cabin in the Woods

The Strangers: Prey at Night

Terrifier

Terrifier 2

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

The Autopsy of Jane Doe

Tucker & Dale vs. Evil

Complete Horror & Thriller Collection

Classic Horror

30 Days of Night (2007)

30 Days of Night: Dark Days

Arachnophobia

Carnival of Souls

Children of the Corn

Cube

Fright Night (1985)

Fright Night (2011)

From Dusk Till Dawn

From Hell

Heathers

Jeepers Creepers

Jeepers Creepers 2

Nosferatu

Poltergeist II: The Other Side

Poltergeist III

Rosemary’s Baby

Sleepaway Camp

Sorority House Massacre

Stephen King’s Cat’s Eye

The Night of the Hunter

The Omen (1976)

The Ring

Urban Legend

Van Helsing

Modern Horror

0.0 MHz

11/11/11

All Hallow’s Eve

All Hallow’s Eve 2

All My Friends Hate Me

Alone

Child’s Play (2019)

Climax

Contracted

Don’t Breathe

Drag Me to Hell

Gaia

Ghost Hunters (2020)

Goodnight Mommy (2014)

Grave Encounters

Halloween (2018)

Honeymoon

I See You

In the Earth

Insidious: The Last Key

Jennifer’s Body

John Carpenter’s The Ward

John Dies at the End

Lake Mungo

Last Shift

Meth Gator

MFA

My Friend Dahmer

Popeye the Slayer Man

Popeye’s Revenge

Possessor

Revenge

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Scream 4

See No Evil

She Dies Tomorrow

Sinister

Sissy

Skinamarink

Slice

Son

Stan Helsing

Sting

Suspiria

Terrifier

Terrifier 2

Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation

The Blackcoat’s Daughter

The Cabin in the Woods

The Cleaning Lady

The Grudge (2019)

The Grudge 3 (2008)

The Hills Have Eyes

The Hills Have Eyes 2

The Hole in the Ground

The House That Jack Built

The Houses October Built

The Love Witch

The Midnight Man

The Monster

The Owners

The Oxford Murders

The Poughkeepsie Tapes

The Radleys

The Snowtown Murders

The Strangers: Prey at Night

The Taking of Deborah Logan

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2

The Visit

The Woman in Black 2

Trollhunter

Tucker & Dale vs. Evil

Tusk

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

XX

International Horror

A Field in England

Audition

Big Bad Wolves

Bone Tomahawk

Ganja & Hess

George A. Romero’s Survival of the Dead

Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum

Good Manners

Jack & Diane

Jinn

La Llorona

Let the Right One In

Memories of Murder

Rampant

Ringu

Ringu 2

Ringu Spiral

Saloum

Seoul Station

The Host

The Housemaid

The Mimic

Titané

Vampire & Supernatural

Dark Shadows

Dark Shadows: The Beginning

Interview with the Vampire

Lamb

Queen of the Damned

Vampire in Brooklyn

Family-Friendly Spooky

Coraline

Labyrinth

The Crow

The Crow Salvation

The Munsters

The Mummy (1999)

The Mummy Returns

Horror-Adjacent & Thrillers

American Mary

Being Human

Cabin Fever

Frailty

Green Room

Hannibal Rising

Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters

Hellboy (2004)

Hobo with a Shotgun

Life After Beth

Personal Shopper

Pulse

Sabrina the Teenage Witch

The Twilight Zone (1959)

Found Footage & Anthology

V/H/S

V/H/S/2

V/H/S/94

V/H/S: Viral

Art House Horror

Annihilation

Moonlight

Pan’s Labyrinth

