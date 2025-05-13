TSU Women’s Basketball Welcomes Five Newcomers For The 2025–26 Season

NASHVILLE — Tennessee State head women’s basketball coach Candice Dupree has announced the addition of five new student-athletes for the upcoming 2025–26 season. This exciting class features a dynamic mix of size, skill, and experience — including two college transfers and three talented freshmen — who are expected to make an immediate impact in Nashville.

“We’re thrilled to welcome this talented group of young women to our program,” said Dupree. “Each of them brings something unique, and I’m confident they’ll thrive in our culture of hard work, accountability, and togetherness.”

With a combination of high-level experience, versatility, and competitive drive, this class is poised to elevate the Tigers on and off the court.

Icesis Thomas – Guard/Forward, Freshman, 5-10, Chicago, Ill. / Kenwood Academy

A versatile and athletic wing from Chicago, Icesis Thomas brings a balanced skill set to the college level, combining scoring, rebounding, and defensive instincts. At Kenwood Academy, Thomas was a consistent contributor over her final two high school seasons.

As a senior (2024–25), she appeared in 37 games, averaging 8.3 points, 3.4 rebounds (2.1 defensive, 1.3 offensive), 1.4 assists, 2.1 steals, and 0.1 blocks per game while logging 20.0 minutes per contest.

During her junior campaign (2023–24), Thomas played in 32 games, averaging 6.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game in 20.5 minutes per outing.

Sadie Sanchez – Guard, Freshman, 5-5, Amarillo, Texas / Randall HS

Sadie Sanchez enters the collegiate ranks as one of the most prolific scorers and shooters in high school basketball history. As a junior, she averaged 26.9 points per game and connected on 191 three-pointers, eclipsing the previous national record of 186 triples in a single season. Sanchez was named the District 4-4A Co-MVP for the 2024–25 season and recorded a career-high 49 points in a single game.

A McDonald’s All-American nominee, Sanchez leaves Randall High School as its all-time leading scorer with 3,000 career points, cementing her legacy as one of the most dominant offensive players in Texas high school basketball.

Zoe Young – Forward, Freshman, 6-3, Laurens, S.C. / Laurens HS

Zoe Young developed into a dominant force in the paint over her high school career, making a significant leap during her senior season. As a senior in 2024–25, she averaged a double-double with 12.7 rebounds and 6.4 points per game across 24 appearances, showcasing her elite rebounding ability. She pulled down 6.3 offensive boards per game, making her one of the top offensive rebounders in the nation, while also contributing 2.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per contest—a testament to her defensive presence.

Her junior season (2023–24) saw her emerge as a more consistent contributor, averaging 9.3 rebounds and 6.0 points per game in 21 contests. She added 1.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game, indicating her growing impact on both ends of the floor.

As a sophomore in 2022–23, Young posted 4.7 rebounds and 3.3 points per game, while her freshman campaign in 2021–22 saw her grab 8.8 rebounds (including 4.5 offensive) and score 3.6 points per game in 19 appearances.

Amayah Ferguson – Guard, Sophomore, 5-8, Saint Stephen, S.C. / Fordham

Amayah Ferguson began her collegiate basketball journey at Cal State Northridge, where she made an immediate impact as a freshman. Ranked as the No. 5 recruit out of South Carolina in the Class of 2023, Ferguson showcased her scoring prowess by averaging 8.78 points per game, totaling over 200 points for the season. Her standout performance included a career-high 21 points, hitting 6-of-8 three-point attempts against UCLA. In addition to her scoring, she contributed 60 assists and 25 steals, demonstrating her versatility on the court.

Last season, Ferguson transferred to Fordham for the 2024–25 season, appeared in 27 games for the Rams.

Brianna Wooldridge – Forward, Junior, 6-1, Elgin, Ill. / SIUE

Brianna Wooldridge continued to elevate her game during the 2024–25 season, emerging as a reliable presence for her SIUE on both ends of the floor. Appearing in all 29 games with 16 starts, Wooldridge averaged 7.1 points and 4.4 rebounds per game while logging nearly 20 minutes per contest. She posted career highs in nearly every statistical category, including total points (207), field goal percentage (.470), and rebounds (129).

Defensively, she added value with 12 steals and 8 blocks, and her physical play led to a team-high 83 personal fouls, reflecting her active presence in the paint. Her season also included a career-high 3 assists on multiple occasions, demonstrating improved court vision and decision-making.

Through two seasons, Wooldridge has appeared in 54 career games (20 starts), totaling 334 points, 218 rebounds, and 24 steals, while shooting 46.1% from the field. She continues to develop as a key frontcourt player with a versatile skill set and strong work ethic.

