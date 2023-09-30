TSU Women’s Basketball Unveils 2023-24 Schedule

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee State women’s basketball program has unveiled its 2023-24 season schedule. Ty Evans who enters his fourth year as the head coach has announced a 28-game slate that includes 18 Ohio Valley Conference matchups and 10 non-conference games. The Tigers will play 13 games inside the Gentry Center beginning with the home opener on November 6 against Wilberforce.

After opening the season at home against Wilberforce on November 6, TSU will head to North Carolina for two road matchups. The Tigers will take on UNC Charlotte on Friday, November 10 in Charlotte, followed by a one-day break before taking on UNC Asheville on Sunday in Asheville.

The Tigers will be back in Nashville on Nov. 17 to host crosstown rival Lipscomb at 5:30 PM, before heading out to Miami for two games over the Thanksgiving Break.

TSU will play two games against opponents to be named later in the Florida International Tournament. The first game of the FIU Tournament will be on Friday, November 24, followed by a second game on Sunday the 26th.

Evans and his squad will stay on the road to start the month of December as they will play two games in Ohio. The Tigers will face off against Cincinnati on December 1, followed by a trip to Akron, Ohio, to take on Akron on Sunday, December 3. The Zips finished 17-13 last season.

After almost a month away from the Gentry Center, TSU will return to the Roar City for the first of four straight home games starting with Eastern Kentucky on December 15. The Tigers will play their final non-conference game on December 21 as TSU will welcome Tennessee Southern for a mid-day matchup.

OVC play gets started on Dec. 28 as TSU hosts UT Martin at 5:00 p.m. for their conference opener. The Tigers will close out 2023 as they host Little Rock on Saturday, December 30.

TSU will be on the road for the majority of January as they play just two games at home with appearances against Lindenwood (Jan. 13) and Tennessee Tech (Jan. 18). The Tigers will hit the road to face Southern Indiana (Jan. 4), Morehead State (Jan. 6), Western Illinois (Jan. 20) and Eastern Illinois (Jan. 27).

The Tigers will be at home to start the month of February as Morehead State comes to town on February 1 for a 5:30 PM matchup, followed by a home contest against Southern Indiana on February 3. TSU will travel to Missouri a week later as they will take on Lindenwood (Feb. 8) and Southeast Missouri (Feb. 10).

February 17 will mark the first of three straight home games as Western Illinois comes to the Gentry Center for a 1:00 PM matchup. The Tigers will host Eastern Illinois on February 22 before hosting their final home game of the season on Saturday, February 24 against SIUE.

TSU will close out the regular season with a two-game road trip that starts on February 29 at Little Rock. Saturday, March 2 marks the final game of the regular season as the Tigers will travel to Martin to face UTM.

The OVC tournament is set to run from March 6-9 in Evansville, Ind.

Source: TSU Sports (by Stephen Featherston)

