TSU Women’s Basketball Picked to Finish Eighth in Preseason Poll

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee State women’s basketball team was picked to finish eighth in the Ohio Valley Conference as the league released the preseason predicted order of finish ahead of Tuesday morning’s OVC Basketball Media Day in Evansville, Ind.

The Lady Tigers, led by fourth-year head coach Ty Evans received 70 points in the preseason poll that was voted on by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors.

TSU returns seven players from last year’s squad while adding six transfers to the roster for this season. Five of the six transfers come from D1 programs, while the sixth comes from the Juco ranks.

Tennessee Tech tallied 17 first-place votes to finish with 196 points as they were selected to win the league, followed by Little Rock with 184 points (5 first-place votes). Eastern Illinois received one first-place vote and finished with 157 points as they are predicted to finish third in the OVC.

The Lady Tigers will open the season on November 6, as they are set to host Wilberforce at 5:00 p.m. in the Gentry Center.

Order of Finish Points

1. Tennessee Tech (16 first-place votes) 196

2. Little Rock (5) 184

3. Eastern Illinois (1) 157

4. UT Martin 135

5. Southeaest Missouri 125

6. Southern Indiana 104

7. SIUE 89

8. Tennessee State 75

9. Morehead State 64

10. Western Illinois 49

11. Lindenwood 32

Source: TSU Sports

