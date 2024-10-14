TSU Wins Third Straight on Homecoming 41-17 Over EIU

NASHVILLE — Six different players scored touchdowns as Tennessee State rolled past Eastern Illinois 41-17 on Saturday night at Nissan Stadium.

The Tigers improved to 5-2 on the year and 3-1 in Ohio Valley Conference play, while the Panthers fell to 1-6 and 0-3.

Draylen Ellis led Tennessee State’s passing attack with 224 yards through the air, tossing four touchdowns without throwing an interception.

Jaden McGill paced the Tigers rushing attack by accumulating 47 yards over the course of the game, averaging 5.2 yards per carry. Cj Evans also added 37 yards and one touchdown on the ground, averaging 5.3 yards per carry.

Karate Brenson reeled in six catches for 121 yards and one score.

Boogie Trotter showed out for the Tennessee State defense, collecting seven tackles and one interception. Keandre Booker added four tackles, 2.0 TFL, two sacks, and one forced fumble.

Source: TSU

