TSU Student Dies in ‘Tragic’ Accident in Michigan, Police Investigate as a Homicide

A Tennessee State University student passed away on June 5 after a “tragic accident,” WSMV reports.

According to a family member’s Facebook post, 23-year-old Mia Amelia Kanu was pronounced dead on June 5 after being involved in an accident on June 3.

Southfield Police Department responded to reports of a body found lying in a roadway in the area of Providence Drive around 4:30 a.m. on June 3, 2023. The body was later identified as Kanu.

Police said Kanu attended a party at an apartment complex nearby before she was found. Kanu was taken to a local hospital where she passed away two days later.

Kanu was a senior at TSU, studying undergraduate food and animal sciences with plans on becoming a veterinarian. The university’s Department of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences posted the following statement on Facebook about Konu’s death.

Southfield Police are investigating the 23-year-old’s death as a homicide. Police are currently reviewing surveillance and holding interviews with people at the party and the driver of the vehicle that Kanu was in before she was found on the road, according to WSMV.

Her cause of death has yet to be determined as autopsy results await.