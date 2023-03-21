TSU Spring Football Game Set for April 15

From TSU Athletics on March 20, 2023
NASHVILLE – Set to begin spring practice this week, the Tennessee State football team and head coach Eddie George have announced that the spring game will be played at 3:30 p.m. on April 15 at Hale Stadium.
This will be coach George’s second spring with the Tigers, as he enters his third year as the head coach. The Tigers return 67 players from last year’s 4-7 team and welcome in nine new signees for spring practice.
TSU’s first practice will be on Wednesday, March 22. The Tigers will have 15 total practice days which includes 12 practices and three scrimmages.
Week One
Wed., Mar. 22 – 1st Practice
Fri., Mar. 24 – 2nd Practice
Sat., Mar. 25 – 3rd Practice
Week Two
Mon., Mar. 27 – 4th Practice
Wed., Mar. 29 – 5th Practice
Fri., Mar. 31 – 6th Practice
Sat., April. 1 – 1st Scrimmage
Week Three
Mon., Apr. 3 – 8th Practice
Wed., Apr. 5 – 9th Practice
Fri., Apr. 7 – 10th Practice
Sat., Apr. 8 – 2nd Scrimmage
Week Four
Mon., Apr. 10 – 12th Practice
Wed., Apr. 12 – 13th Practice
Fri., Apr. 14 – 14th Practice
Sat., Apr. 15 – Spring Game | Hale Stadium | 3:30 p.m.