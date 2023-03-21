TSU Spring Football Game Set for April 15

From TSU Athletics on March 20, 2023

NASHVILLE – Set to begin spring practice this week, the Tennessee State football team and head coach Eddie George have announced that the spring game will be played at 3:30 p.m. on April 15 at Hale Stadium.

This will be coach George’s second spring with the Tigers, as he enters his third year as the head coach. The Tigers return 67 players from last year’s 4-7 team and welcome in nine new signees for spring practice.

TSU’s first practice will be on Wednesday, March 22. The Tigers will have 15 total practice days which includes 12 practices and three scrimmages.

Week One

Wed., Mar. 22 – 1st Practice

Fri., Mar. 24 – 2nd Practice

Sat., Mar. 25 – 3rd Practice

Week Two

Mon., Mar. 27 – 4th Practice

Wed., Mar. 29 – 5th Practice

Fri., Mar. 31 – 6th Practice

Sat., April. 1 – 1st Scrimmage

Week Three

Mon., Apr. 3 – 8th Practice

Wed., Apr. 5 – 9th Practice

Fri., Apr. 7 – 10th Practice

Sat., Apr. 8 – 2nd Scrimmage

Week Four

Mon., Apr. 10 – 12th Practice

Wed., Apr. 12 – 13th Practice

Fri., Apr. 14 – 14th Practice

Sat., Apr. 15 – Spring Game | Hale Stadium | 3:30 p.m.