TSU Sports Celebrates Numerous Academic Achievements

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee State athletic department received multiple academic accolades from the Ohio Valley Conference this week, as the league announced the 2022-23 Team Academic Achievement Award, Medal of Honor, and Commissioner’s Honor Roll.

TSU men’s tennis earned the 2022-23 Team Academic Achievement Award. The award is presented annually to each conference-sponsored sport to the member institution’s team with the greatest percent of its eligible student-athletes who earned a 3.25 GPA or higher.

TSU had 14 student-athletes earn the OVC Academic Medal of Honor for the 2022-23 academic year. The OVC Academic Medal of Honor is given annually to the student-athletes who achieve the highest grade point average in a Conference-sponsored sport. Every Academic Medal of Honor recipient for the 2022-23 academic year carried a perfect 4.0 GPA.

Deveon Bryant -Football

Isaac Napier – Men’s Golf

Carter Walton – Men’s Golf

Kennedy Bentley – Women’s Golf

Erin Marcelino – Women’s Golf

Lucia Pantigozo – Women’s Golf

Christos Alex – Men’s Tennis

Daniel Caraballo – Men’s Tennis

Jonasz Dziopak – Men’s Tennis

Nil Moinet – Men’s Tennis

Naomi Von Bose – Women’s Tennis

Carla Boudal – Volleyball

Gina Rivera-Ortiz – Volleyball

Login Williams – Volleyball

The Tigers had 92 student-athletes selected to the 2022-23 OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll. To be eligible, recipients must have achieved at least a 3.25 GPA, have been on the team throughout the competitive season in their chosen NCAA sport, and used a season of completion.

Men’s Basketball (6)

Riggs Abner

David Acosta

Emmanuel Dowuona

Zool Kueth

Adong Makuoi

Knute Wood

Women’s Basketball (4)

Kennedy Davis

Shequana Jackson

Ashley Malone

Corina Suarez-Tudela

Men’s Cross Country (4)

Thaddee Barge *

Fred George II *

Robert Hooper *

Sunny Quinn *

Women’s Cross Country (5)

Natalya Bryant *

Serenity Harry *

Quinn Hudson *

Sydney McGee *

Ajmone Myers *

Football (15)

Tony Amerson

Darrell Branch

Deveon Bryant

Carson Buchanan

Josh Green

Mack Guice III

Mayson Harris

Jordan Helton

Dayron Johnson

James Lowery

Jalen Rouse

Peter Rouse

Jytireus Smith

Josh Trueheart

Alex Valbuena

Men’s Golf (4)

Isaac Napier

Jared Southerland

Allen Stokes

Carter Walton

Women’s Golf (4)

Kennedy Bentley

Erin Marcelino

Lucia Pantigozo

Alexandra Sadler

Softball (8)

Laila Armstrong

Holly Ayala

Jasmine Blackburn

Mikayla Duke

Peyton Fointno

Caitlyn Manus

Marisa Mauroschadt

Men’s Tennis (8)

Nicholas Adamec

Christos Alex

Diego Britt-Alvarez

Daniel Caraballo

Pierre Copin

Jonasz Dziopak

Taj Hibbert

Nil Moinet

Women’s Tennis (4)

Aroa Arrieta Castillo

Daniela Koleva

Franka Sindicic

Naomi Von Bose

Men’s Track & Field (12)

Thaddee Barge *

Justin Biggs

Evan Echols

Israel Fayne

Fred George II *

Garrison Holland

Robert Hooper *

Kenyon Johnson

Jeremiah Lewis

Thurman McMullen

Sunny Quinn *

Nigel Simon

Women’s Track and Field (11)

Sanura Branigan

Natalya Bryant *

Grace Colvin

Serenity Harry *

Quinn Hudson *

Sydney McGee *

Ajmone Myers *

Jordyn Perkins

Bailey Smith

India Smith

Giah Thomas

Volleyball (7)

Carla Boudal

Gina Rivera-Ortiz

Aleksandra Rojecka

Alondrah Santana-Rodriguez

Storm White

Login Williams

Rayna Williams

Source: TSU

MORE SPORTS NEWS