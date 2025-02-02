TSU Softball Picked Fourth in OVC Preseason Poll

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee State softball team was picked to finish fourth in the upcoming Ohio Valley Conference season, as voted on by the league’s head coaches.

The Tigers are coming off a 26-25 record, their first winning season since 2007. Under then-third-year head coach Genee McRath , TSU secured two wins in the OVC Tournament.

Graduate student Anayah Baker-Rowell was named an OVC Player to Watch after posting a career-best .286 batting average with two home runs and 26 RBIs last season. She also set career highs in hits (46), runs (25), and triples (6) while tying her personal best with 10 doubles.

Junior catcher Onnika Spencer is TSU’s lone returner from last season’s All-OVC team. Spencer hit .348 with seven home runs and 33 RBIs while recording career highs in doubles (12), triples (1), and a .985 fielding percentage.

Southeast Missouri received nine first-place votes and 157 points to earn the top spot in the preseason poll. Southern Indiana, with six first-place votes and 140 points, was picked second, followed by Eastern Illinois, which garnered five first-place votes and 139 points. Tennessee State ranked fourth with 107 points. Rounding out the top five was Tennessee Tech with 82 points, followed by Lindenwood (80), UT Martin (74), SIUE (73), Morehead State (30), and Western Illinois (23).

2025 OVC Softball Predicted Order of Finish

(As voted on by the league’s head softball coaches and communication directors)

1. Southeast Missouri (9) – 152

2. Southern Indiana (6) – 140

3. Eastern Illinois (5) – 139

4. Tennessee State – 107

5. Tennessee Tech – 82

6. Lindenwood – 80

7. UT Martin – 74

8. SIUE – 73

9. Morehead State – 30

10. Western Illinois – 23

Source: TSU Sports

More Sports News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email