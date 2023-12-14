TSU’s Terrell Allen Named First Team All-American by Two Outlets

NASHVILLE – The accolades continue to roll in for Tennessee State football defensive lineman Terrell Allen as he was named to two All-American teams this week.

On Monday, Allen was named a First Team All-American by FCS Football Central, while also being named the FCS Football Central defensive player of the year.

The Buck Buchanan finalist and Big South-OVC Defensive Player of the Year was earned his second All-American honor in as many days as he was named a First Team AP All-American on Tuesday.

Allen finished this season by leading the nation in sacks (14.5) and tackles for loss (28). The Little Rock native finished with 65 tackles (44 solo, 21 assists), forcing five fumbles and recording 10 QB hurries. He had a four-game span of recording 4.0+ TFLs and set a TSU record with 6.5 against Lindenwood, while also recording 4.5 sacks in the contest. His 28.0 TFLs is also a new TSU single-season record.

Allen, along with linebackers Dylan Kelly of UAlbany and Billy Shaeffer of Lafayette were among 30 finalists for the 29th annual Buck Buchanan and will travel to the FCS National Awards Banquet. The winner, selected by a national voting panel after the regular season, will be announced at the Stats Perform FCS National Awards Banquet on Jan. 6 in Frisco, Texas, the eve of the national championship game.

Source: TSU Sports