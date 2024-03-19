TSU’s Manus Named OVC Pitcher of the Week After Going 4-0 in Circle

NASHVILLE – March 18, 2024 – Tennessee State softball’s Caitlyn Manus was named the Ohio Valley Conference Pitcher of the Week as the league announced the honors on Monday afternoon.

The junior pitcher had an outstanding week, going 4-0 in the circle, with all four victories secured during OVC play.

Manus wrapped up the week with an impressive 1.40 ERA, appearing in four games with three starts, including two complete games. The Murfreesboro native pitched 20.0 innings, striking out 22 batters while issuing just three walks. She allowed six runs, four of which were earned, on 13 hits.

Manus kicked off her week with a dominant performance on Monday, delivering a four-hit complete game against Morehead and striking out 10 batters.

During the weekend series against Lindenwood, Manus continued her stellar form, clinching three wins for the Tigers. In the first game, she pitched a complete game, allowing only one run on two hits while striking out six. In the second game, she secured the win with a final inning in the circle. Finally, in game three, she pitched 5.0 innings to secure her fourth victory of the week.

The third-year Tiger leads the TSU pitching staff with a 7-5 record, appearing in 15 games, and pitching 58.0 innings, with 54 strikeouts to her credit.

Manus and the Tigers will return to action on Wednesday afternoon, traveling to Florence, Alabama, for a 4:00 p.m. matchup against North Alabama.

