TSU’s Buzzer-Beater Leads Men’s Basketball Past Western Illinois 58-57

MACOMB, ILL. — Jason Jitoboh knocked down a buzzer-beating shot with just three seconds left in the game to lead the Tennessee State men’s basketball team past the Western Illinois Leathernecks 58-57 on the road Saturday.

The Tigers (11-9, 4-3) had three players score in double figures, led by Kinyon Hodges, who had 13 points and two steals. Jitoboh added 12 points and Christian Brown chipped in as well with 11 points.

Tennessee State’s defense held Western Illinois to only 38.2 percent shooting from the field. The Tigers also limited James Dent Jr. to 4-of-15 shooting in the game.

Source: TSU

