TSU Men’s Basketball Welcomes Six Additions to 2025-26 Roster

NASHVILLE — Tennessee State head men’s basketball coach Brian “Penny” Collins has announced the addition of six new players to the 2025–26 roster.

“I’m really excited about this recruiting class,” said Collins. “They’ll join a strong group of 10 returners who experienced a lot of success last year.”

Of the six newcomers, four are transfers — including one from Sacramento State and three from non-NCAA programs. The two freshmen include a local product from Madison, Tennessee, and another from Indianapolis, Indiana.

PLAYER BREAKDOWNS:

Jayden Jones — Guard, 6-4, 195, Madison, Tenn. / Goodpasture Christian

Jayden Jones joins Tennessee State as one of the most decorated high school players in Tennessee, bringing a winning pedigree and elite versatility. A four-year standout at Goodpasture Christian School, Jones capped off his stellar prep career by being named the 2025 TSSAA Division II-A Mr. Basketball — the third straight Mr. Basketball signee by Collins, following Kavien Jones (2024) and Jaylen Jones (2023). He joins a prestigious group of TSU recruits that includes past Mr. Basketball finalists Mark Freeman and Jr. Clay (2018).

During his senior season, Jones averaged 18.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 2.5 steals per game, leading Goodpasture to the Division II-A state semifinals. A two-way force on the court, he consistently demonstrated a high basketball IQ, elite rebounding ability for his position, and a relentless motor on defense.

Over his four-year varsity career, Jones appeared in 136 games and posted career averages of 15.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.1 steals, and 1.6 blocks per game. His junior season was particularly dominant, with averages of 18.0 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.

COLLINS ON JONES: Jayden is an incredibly athletic player with a high basketball IQ. He had an unbelievable high school career, capped off by earning the ultimate honor of Mr. Basketball. Jayden is mature beyond his years, and we’re excited to add him to our program.

Damon Howard Jr.— Guard, 6’1, 160, Indianpolis, Ind. / Pike

Damon Howard Jr. is a skilled and tenacious guard from Pike High School in Indianapolis, Indiana, where he made a lasting impact over three varsity seasons. Known for his hustle, court awareness, and defensive effort, Howard was recognized with multiple accolades during his high school career, including All-Indiana Honorable Mention, All-MIC Conference, and All-County honors.

In his junior and senior seasons, Howard remained a consistent force on the floor despite team adjustments that impacted minutes tracking. He averaged 15.1 points per game across both years, with strong contributions in rebounding (3.5 RPG as a junior, 3.1 RPG as a senior) and steady assist and steal numbers (averaging nearly 3.0 APG and 1.6 SPG). His ability to disrupt opposing offenses and control the tempo on both ends made him a key asset for Pike High.

As a sophomore during the 2022–23 season, Howard played in 24 games, averaging 25.7 minutes per game. He contributed 7.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, and an impressive 3.6 assists per game, establishing himself early as a playmaker and steady backcourt presence. His defensive acumen also showed with 1.3 steals per contest.

COLLINS ON HOWARD: Damon is a quick, high-IQ guard with elite court vision. His ability to make his teammates better will be a key asset for us. As a freshman, we believe he has the tools to come in and compete right away.

Ogien Ayo — Forward, 6-9, 180, Baton Rouge, La. / Kentucky State

Ogien Ayo is a dynamic and steadily rising basketball talent who has made significant strides throughout his collegiate career. Beginning at LSU Alexandria in the 2022–23 season, Ayo appeared in 2 games, averaging 19.5 minutes per contest. In limited action, he showcased his all-around potential with 3.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, while shooting 75% from the free-throw line.

Ayo transferred to Kentucky State University for the 2023–24 season, where he quickly became a cornerstone of the program. Starting all 14 games he appeared in, Ayo averaged 27.1 minutes, 10.9 points, and 6.7 rebounds per game. His field goal percentage jumped to an efficient 51.4%, and he proved reliable at the line, converting 82.1% of his free throws.

In the 2024–25 season, Ayo elevated his game further, starting all 26 contests. He logged 29.0 minutes per game and increased his scoring to 13.0 points while maintaining 6.7 rebounds per game. Ayo demonstrated consistency and durability, finishing the season with 337 points and contributing across the board with 42 assists, 15 steals, and 2 blocks. His versatility and steady improvement on both ends of the floor have made him a vital leader for Kentucky State.

COLLINS ON AYO: Ogien is a long, rangy athlete who brings valuable experience to our roster. He’s a proven performer, and we expect him to make an immediate impact.

Jabrion Spikes — Guard, 6’2, 195, Princeton, Ky. / Georgetown College

Jabrion Spikes is a dynamic guard who has steadily emerged as a key contributor over his three seasons. In 2024-25, Spikes started 31 of 34 games, averaging a career-best 13.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 26.6 minutes per game. He shot an impressive 54.4% from the field and scored a season-high 25 points at Cumberlands (KY), going 8-for-15 from the floor and 9-of-11 at the free-throw line.

Since arriving in 2022-23, Spikes has played in 95 games with 55 starts, averaging 10.3 points per game over his career. He’s shown consistent growth each season, improving his scoring average from 6.3 PPG as a freshman to 11.2 as a sophomore and 13.0 as a junior. His career shooting splits include 51.3% from the field, 29.9% from three, and 66.4% from the free-throw line.

COLLINS ON SPIKES: Jabrion is a tough, physically-minded guard who played for one of the top NAIA teams in the country last year. He’s a proven winner, and his vocal leadership and defensive intensity are his strongest assets. Spikes brings valuable experience that will be crucial in our backcourt.

Jalen Pitre — Forward, 6-8, 220, Long Beach, Calif. / Sacramento State

Jalen Pitre is a versatile forward from Sacramento State after transferring from Pepperdine. He started the first four games of the season before an injury sidelined him for the final 24 contests. In five appearances, he averaged 2.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 12.4 minutes per game, shooting 43% from the field. One of his season highlights was a 5-point, 5-rebound performance against CSUN.

Prior to joining Sacramento State, Pitre spent two seasons at Pepperdine, appearing in 46 games with five starts. His sophomore campaign was cut short by injury, but during a strong midseason stretch he posted 16 points and 9 rebounds vs. Idaho State and 8 points with 6 boards against Colorado. He finished his Waves career averaging 4.0 points and 3.4 rebounds, while shooting an impressive 55% from the field overall.

A graduate of Long Beach Poly High School, Pitre earned first team all-league honors as a senior, averaging 18.1 points and 9.0 rebounds. He previously starred at Gahr High School, where he was a two-time all-league selection.

COLLINS ON PITRE: Jalen is an experienced forward with a great feel for the game on both ends of the floor. He’ll bring a new dynamic to our frontcourt — something we haven’t had here in a while.

Jean Yvens Lafleur — Forward, 6’10, 257, Mirebalais, Haiti / Southwest Tennessee CC

Jean Yvens Lafleur is known for his imposing presence in the paint, Lafleur has emerged last season as one of the top junior college big men in the country.

In the 2024–25 season, Lafleur showcased significant growth, averaging 14.4 points and 9.0 rebounds per game. His defensive prowess was evident, leading the team with 157 defensive rebounds and totaling 242 rebounds for the season. His performances earned him recognition as one of the best JUCO players available, with two years of eligibility remaining .

During the 2023–24 season, as a freshman, Lafleur appeared in 31 games, averaging 8.0 minutes, 2.6 points, and 3.1 rebounds per game, while shooting an impressive 66.0% from the field . His development from his freshman to sophomore year highlights his dedication and work ethic.

Lafleur’s standout performances include an 18-point, 12-rebound game against Cleveland State CC and another 18-point effort in the TCCAA/Region 7 Tournament opener.

COLLINS ON LAFLEUR: I love what Jean brings as a rim protector and finisher. He led the country in blocks at the junior college level, and we expect him to make the same impact here. His infectious energy will be a major boost to our locker room.

Source: TSU Sports

More Sports News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email