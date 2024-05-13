TSU Men’s Basketball Signs Two for Upcoming Season

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee State men’s basketball roster continues to grow as head coach Brian “Penny” Collins has announced the signing of two additional players for the upcoming season. Justus Jackson (UT Martin) and Antoine Lorick (Navarro College) will join the 2024-25 roster, becoming the 8th and 9th signees for TSU.

Justus Jackson | G | 6’1″ | Hawaii / UT Martin | Surprise, Ariz.

Justus Jackson comes to Nashville after spending two years at the University of Hawaii (2021-23), and one year at UT Martin (2023-24). The 6’1″ guard has played in 59 career games after playing in 39 at UH and 20 at UTM.

Antoine Lorick | F | 6’7″ | Navarro JC | Augusta, Ga.

Antoine Lorick, 6’7″ forward from Augusta, Ga., joins the team after spending this past season at Navarro Junior College. Lorick played in 29 games for the Bulldogs as a freshman and averaged 10.6 ppg and 5.0 boards in a talented JUCO conference. The Georgia native finished with a season-high 24 points against both Richland College and Coastal Bend College while finishing with 20+ points on five occasions. He finished in double figures 15 times and logged one double-double.

Source: TSU

More Sports News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email