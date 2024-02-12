TSU Men’s Basketball Knocks Off SEMO 77-74

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – February 10, 2024 – The Tennessee State men’s basketball team shot 50 percent from beyond the arc on the way to a 77-74 win against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks on the road Saturday.

The Tigers (15-10, 8-4) had three players score in double figures, led by Kinyon Hodges, who had 18 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Jason Jitoboh tacked on 13 points, seven rebounds and three blocks and Justin Williams chipped in as well with 11 points.

Tennessee State out-rebounded Southeast Missouri State 34-25 in Saturday’s game, paced by eight boards from Jaylen Jones.

Full Story: TSU Sports

More Sports News