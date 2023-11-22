TSU Men’s Basketball Gets 32 Bench Points in 87-70 Victory Against Midway

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee State men’s basketball team got a 32-point showing from the bench on the way to an 87-70 victory over the Midway Eagles at home Monday.

The Tigers (4-1) had four players score in double figures, led by Ej Bellinger, who had 19 points. Kinyon Hodges tacked on 16 points and Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. helped out with 14 points, four assists, and five steals.

Tennessee State utilized excellent ball movement in Monday’s game, piling up 16 assists on 31 made field goals. Jaylen Jones’ six assists paced the Tigers.

The Tennessee State defense held Midway shooters to just 37.7 percent from the field.

Source: TSU Sports

