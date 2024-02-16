TSU Men’s Basketball Falls to Tennessee Tech

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. – February 13, 2024 – Jason Jitoboh registered a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, but the Tennessee State men’s basketball team fell to the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles 70-50 on the road Tuesday.

In addition to Jitoboh’s double-double, the Tigers (15-11, 8-5) were led by Kinyon Hodges, who recorded eight points, eight rebounds and two steals, and by Christian Brown, who tacked on 16 points.

Tennessee State out-rebounded Tennessee Tech 34-32 in Tuesday’s game, led by Jitoboh’s 10 boards.

Source: TSU

