TSU Men’s Basketball Falls in Final Minutes 69-67 to Southern Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – The Tennessee State men’s basketball team got a 23-point showing from the bench, but fell 69-67 to the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles on the road Thursday.

The Tigers (8-8, 1-2) had four players score in double figures, led by Ej Bellinger, who had 16 points. Justin Williams tacked on 13 points off of the bench and Christian Brown chipped in as well with 12 points and seven rebounds.

Brown pulled down five offensive rebounds to lead the Tennessee State offense which grabbed 13 boards and turned them into six second-chance points.

The Tennessee State defense caused its share of mistakes in Thursday’s game, forcing 14 Southern Indiana turnovers. Those takeaways turned into 17 points on the offensive end of the floor. Kinyon Hodges led the way individually for the Tigers with two steals.

Source: TSU

