TSU Men’s Basketball Drops Final Non-Conference Game to Indiana State

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Kinyon Hodges registered a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, but the Tennessee State men’s basketball team fell to the Indiana State Sycamores 90-69 on the road Tuesday.

In addition to Hodges’ double-double, the Tigers (7-6) were led by Jaylen Jones , who put up 16 points, and by Christian Brown , who tacked on 10 points coming off the bench.

Led by Emmanuel Dowuona’s two offensive rebounds, Tennessee State did a great job crashing the offensive glass, pulling down 11 boards that resulted in four second-chance points.

The Tennessee State defense was a problem in Tuesday’s game, forcing 13 Indiana State turnovers. Those takeaways turned into 15 points on the other end of the floor. Hodges’ two steals led the way individually for the Tigers.

Source: TSU

