TSU Men’s Basketball Blows Out Boyce 117-59

NASHVILLE, TN -December 16, 2023 –The Tennessee State men’s basketball team shot 54.2 percent from deep on the way to a 117-59 win over the Boyce Bulldogs at home Saturday.

The Tigers (7-5) had six players score in double figures, led by Michael Shanks , who had a career-high 31 points and seven rebounds. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. tacked on 16 points and Kinyon Hodges chipped in as well with 13 points.

Tennessee State out-rebounded Boyce 48-26 in Saturday’s game, led by seven boards from David Acosta . The Tigers also collected 12 offensive rebounds and scored 15 second chance points.

Tennessee State forced 16 Boyce turnovers while committing 10 themselves in Saturday’s game. The Tigers turned those takeaways into 27 points on the other end of the floor. Justin Williams led the way individually with three steals.

Source: TSU Sports

