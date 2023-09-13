TSU Linebacker James Green Grabs Big South-OVC Weekly Honors

NASHVILLE (September 11, 2023) – Tennessee State linebacker James Green was named the Big South-OVC Defensive Player of the Week after his performance in Saturday’s 24-14 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the Southern Heritage Classic as the league office announced the honors on Monday morning.

The 7th-year linebacker finished tied for the team lead in tackles with 11 (six solo, five assists) and a half tackle for loss, while also returning a blocked field goal for a 92-yard touchdown.

Leading 17-14, James’s biggest play came with 54 seconds remaining in the contest as he scooped up UAPB’s potential game-tying field goal that was blocked by Brent Rowe and Joey McNeely. Green returned it 92 yards for a score to ice the game, sealing the win for TSU.

James was named the MVP of the Southern Heritage Classic for his performance.

Green is second on the team with 15 tackles through two games. The Florida native returned for his 7th season after missing the 2019 and 2022 campaigns with injuries. He has played in 41 games while logging 146 tackles for the Tigers.

Source: TSU Sports

