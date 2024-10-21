TSU Football Wins at Howard 27-14

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In what might’ve been titled “Howard’s 100th Homecoming”, the fans on the visitors sidelines spoiled the festivities as Tennessee State defeated Howard 27-14 in front of a sold-out Greene Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The victory improved Tennessee State’s record to 6-2 on the season while the Bison fell to 3-4. With the win, head coach Eddie George is now 21-20 all-time.

Draylen Ellis led Tennessee State’s passing attack with 289 yards through the air. The signal caller also added 28 yards and one touchdown on the ground.

Jaden McGill led all Tigers rushers with 43 yards and one touchdown in the contest. Ellis also added 28 yards and one touchdown on the ground.

Karate Brenson pulled in five catches for 153 yards. Jalal Dean made his presence felt in the passing game, recording four receptions for 55 yards.

Jalen McClendon showed out for the Tennessee State defense, recording three tackles and one interception. Tyler Jones added one interception and Keandre Booker had 1.0 TFL and one sack in the win.

Source: TSU

