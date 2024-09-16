TSU Football Wins 35th Southern Heritage Classic 41-28

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five different players reached the end zone as Tennessee State beat UAPB 41-28 on Saturday night inside Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

The victory improved Tennessee State’s record to 2-1 on the season while the Golden Lions fell to 1-2.

Draylen Ellis — Southern Heritage Classic MVP — led Tennessee State’s passing attack with 228 yards through the air, tossing three touchdowns without throwing an interception.

Cj Evans totaled 63 yards to lead the Tigers’ ground attack and added one touchdown in the game, picking up 7 yards per carry along the way. Jaden McGill also tacked on 63 yards on the ground, picking up 7.9 yards per carry.

Bryant Williams pulled in five catches for 88 yards.

Keandre Booker showed out for the Tennessee State defense, collecting five tackles, 3.0 TFL, and three sacks. Brandon Wilson added one recovered fumble and Sanders Ellis had five tackles, 2.5 TFL, and 1.5 sacks in the win.

Tennessee State converted on 57.1 percent of third-down attempts on the day.

Defensively, Tennessee State held up fairly well against the UAPB offensive attack, holding the Golden Lions to 329 total yards. The Tigers defense lived in UAPB’s backfield all game, collecting seven sacks and 11 total tackles for loss.

Source: TSU

