TSU Football Picked Fourth in Big South-OVC Preseason Poll

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee State football team was picked fourth in the Big South-OVC Preseason Poll as the league released the ranking ahead of Wednesday’s Virtual Media Day.
2024 Big South-OVC Predicted Order of Finish
- UT Martin (5) – 61
- Eastern Illinois (2) – 53
- Southeast Missouri (2) – 51
- Tennessee State – 41
- Gardner-Webb – 40
- Charleston Southern – 27
- Tennessee Tech – 24
- Lindenwood – 18
- Western Illinois – 9
In addition, the fourth-ranked Tigers had 12 players selected to the league’s Preseason Player to Watch List.
