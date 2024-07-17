TSU Football Picked Fourth in Big South-OVC Preseason Poll

By
Michael Carpenter
-

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee State football team was picked fourth in the Big South-OVC Preseason Poll as the league released the ranking ahead of Wednesday’s Virtual Media Day.

2024 Big South-OVC Predicted Order of Finish

  1. UT Martin (5) – 61
  2. Eastern Illinois (2) – 53
  3. Southeast Missouri (2) – 51
  4. Tennessee State – 41
  5. Gardner-Webb – 40
  6. Charleston Southern – 27
  7. Tennessee Tech – 24
  8. Lindenwood – 18
  9. Western Illinois – 9

In addition, the fourth-ranked Tigers had 12 players selected to the league’s Preseason Player to Watch List.

Source: TSU
