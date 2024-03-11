TSU Football Names Travis Partridge Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach

NASHVILLE — Tennessee State University football head coach Eddie George has appointed Travis Partridge as the offensive coordinator following stints at Kansas and fellow OVC member UT Martin.

“I am thrilled to welcome Travis to our staff,” said George. “With a robust coaching background and a deep understanding of our offensive strategies, he brings valuable expertise to our team. Hailing from a championship program within the conference, Travis will undoubtedly be a significant asset to our football program.”

Partridge will also assume the role of quarterbacks coach, a position he held for the past two seasons at UT Martin. Under Partridge’s guidance in 2022, the Skyhawks’ passing offense secured the second spot in the OVC, averaging an impressive 269.5 passing yards per game and notching 18 touchdowns.

“The opportunity to join TSU Football and be a part of the great staff, community, and players here is an absolute blessing,” said Partridge. “The program is primed for great things, and I’m looking forward to contributing! My family and I can’t wait to get to Nashville!”

A familiar face to the Tigers, Partridge coached All-OVC Second Team quarterback Dresser Winn, who amassed 2,928 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Source: TSU

More Sports News