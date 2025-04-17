TSU Football Names Gregg Williams Defensive Coordinator

NASHVILLE — Tennessee State University has hired longtime NFL coach Gregg Williams as its new defensive coordinator, head coach Reggie Barlow announced Friday.

Williams brings more than 30 years of professional football coaching experience, including a Super Bowl title and multiple stints as a defensive coordinator and head coach in the NFL. He will join Barlow’s staff for the upcoming 2025 season.

Most recently, Williams served as the defensive coordinator and secondary coach for the D.C. Defenders of the UFL/XFL from 2023 to 2025. His extensive NFL resume includes coaching stops with the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams, New Orleans Saints, Buffalo Bills, Washington Redskins, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

He was head coach of the Buffalo Bills from 2001 to 2003 and served as interim head coach of the Cleveland Browns in 2018, posting a 5–3 record.

Williams was the defensive architect behind the New Orleans Saints’ Super Bowl XLIV championship run in 2009. Known for his aggressive defensive style, he helped shape some of the NFL’s top units over the last three decades.

In Music City, Williams is most remembered for guiding the Tennessee Titans to an AFC Championship appearance in 1999 as defensive coordinator. He spent seven seasons working under former Titans head coach Jeff Fisher, who later reunited with Williams during their time with the Rams.

Throughout his career, Williams has coached two AP Defensive Rookie of the Year winners — Jevon Kearse (Titans, 1999) and Aaron Donald (Rams, 2014) — and developed a reputation as one of the game’s most innovative defensive minds.

He began his NFL coaching career in 1990 with the Houston Oilers and now returns to the collegiate ranks for the first time in more than 30 years.

Source: TSU

