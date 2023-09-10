TSU Football Leads From Start to Finish in 24-14 Victory Against UAPB

9-9-2023 – The Tennessee State football team got on the scoreboard first and never looked back on the way to a 24-14 win over UAPB Saturday night in the 34th edition of the Southern Heritage Classic at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

The win improved Tennessee State’s record to 1-1 on the season while the Golden Lions fell to 0-2.

Jalen Rouse led all Tigers rushers with 91 yards in the contest, picking up 5.4 yards per carry. Deveon Bryant also added 80 yards on the ground, averaging 8 yards per carry.

Dayron Johnson pulled in four catches for 64 yards. Trenton Gillison made his presence felt in the passing game, recording five receptions for 57 yards.

Tennessee State converted on 54.5 percent of third-down attempts on the day.

Tennessee State’s defense held up fairly well against the run, limiting UAPB to 170 yards on the ground. Tennessee State out-rushed UAPB by 14 yards.

Source: TSU

MORE SPORTS NEWS