TSU Football Falls to UT Martin 20-10

MARTIN, Tenn. – Monroe Beard III set the Tennessee State record for tackles in a game as he finished with 19 tackles in TSU’s 20-10 loss to UT Martin on the road Saturday night.

The Skyhawks improved to 4-1 on the year and 1-0 in Ohio Valley Conference play, while the Tigers fell to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in conference matchups.

Draylen Ellis paced the Tigers rushing attack by accumulating 46 yards and one touchdown over the course of the game, averaging 7.7 yards per carry. Jordan Gant also added 33 yards on the ground.

Karate Brenson reeled in four catches for 85 yards.

Beard III led the Tigers defensively with his 19 tackles, seven of them solo. Josh Green added five tackles and one interception and Chris Walker tacked on seven tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack.

The Tigers won the turnover battle in Saturday’s game, forcing one turnover while avoiding any giveways.

Source: TSU Sports

