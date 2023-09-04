TSU Football Falls in Season Opener Against Notre Dame

9-2-2023 SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Tennessee State football team fell 56-3 to Notre Dame on the road Saturday afternoon.

The win improved ND to 2-0 on the season while TSU dropped to 0-1.

Deveon Bryant led all TSU rushers with 29 yards in the contest, picking up 4.8 yards per carry. Jalen Rouse also added 28 yards on the ground.

Da’Shon Davis hauled in one catch for 22 yards.

Sammy Taylor showed finished with one fumble recovery.

How It Happened

After Notre Dame jumped out to a 7-0 lead, Tennessee State responded with 2:44 left in the first quarter to narrow the margin to 7-3 on a James Lowery 38-yard field goal. TSU would not score again in the game and Notre Dame tacked on 49 more points to finish off the scoring.

The Tigers will be back in action next Saturday as they will take on Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the Southern Heritage Classic.

