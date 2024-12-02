TSU Football Come Up Short in 41-27 Loss to Montana

MISSOULA, MONT. — Tennessee State fell 41-27 to Montana in the first round of the NCAA FCS Playoffs on Saturday night at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

The Grizzlies improved to 9-4 on the season while the Tigers dropped to 9-4.

Draylen Ellis led Tennessee State’s passing attack with 296 yards through the air, tossing two touchdowns and one interception. The signal caller also added one touchdown on the ground.

CJ Evans led all Tigers rushers with 26 yards in the contest, picking up 4.3 yards per carry. Jaden McGill also added 26 yards on the ground, averaging 4.3 yards per carry.

Karate Brenson reeled in 11 catches for 122 yards and two scores. Gerard Bullock got in on the action in the passing game as well, hauling in four balls for 50 yards.

Sanders Ellis showed out for the Tennessee State defense, recording 10 tackles, 3.0 TFL, one sack, and two recovered fumbles. Chris Walker added five tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, one forced fumble, and one recovered fumble.

Source: TSU

