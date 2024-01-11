TSU Football Announces 2024 Big South-OVC Eight Game Schedule

NASHVILLE – The Big South-OVC announced today its football conference game schedule for the 2024 season. This marks the second year of the joint association, which features nine league teams playing an eight-game conference schedule.

The league slate starts Saturday, Sept. 7, and Association games will primarily take place between Weeks 5 and 13, with one game apiece during Weeks 2 and 4. Seven weeks will feature four Association matchups.

The Tigers went 2-4 during last year’s inaugural Big South-OVC schedule, picking up wins over Lindenwood and the reigning league champions in Gardner-Webb.

Below is the 2024 TSU OVC league schedule.

September 21 – Away

at Tennessee Tech

Cookeville, Tenn.

September 28 – Home

Vs. Charleston Southern

Nashville

October 5 – Away

at Lindenwood

St. Charles, Mo.

October 12 – Home

Vs. Eastern Illinois

Nashville

November 2 – Home

Vs. UT Martin

Nashville

November 9 – Away

at Western Illinois

Macomb, Ill.

November 16 – Away

at Gardner-Webb

Boiling Springs, N.C.

November 23 – Home

Vs. Southeast Missouri

Nashville

ABOUT THE BIG SOUTH-OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE ASSOCIATION

In February 2022, the Big South Conference and Ohio Valley Conference announced the creation of an association of their football member institutions, which began in the 2023 NCAA Division I football season and has an initial term of at least four years. The unique agreement combined the two conferences’ football membership to ensure NCAA championship access and stability for the multisport conferences. In creating the association, presidents from each of the multisport conferences pointed to the similarities of the OVC and the Big South, with their complementary geographies and intercollegiate athletic philosophies, as key to making this association possible.

