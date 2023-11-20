TSU Closes Out 2023 Season with 35-0 Loss to Tennessee Tech

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee State football closed out its 2023 season with a 35-0 loss to Tennessee Tech on Senior Day.

The Golden Eagles finished with a 4-7 record on the year and 2-4 in Ohio Valley Conference play, while the Tigers fell to 6-5 overall and 2-4 in conference matchups.

Draylen Ellis paced the Tigers rushing attack by accumulating 69 yards over the course of the game, averaging 5.8 yards per carry. Jordan Gant also added 23 yards on the ground.

Ellis’ most prolific target in the ballgame was Karate Brenson , who caught four passes for 19 yards.

Defensively, Tennessee State held up fairly well against the Tennessee Tech passing attack, holding the Golden Eagles to 184 yards through the air.

Game Notes

Tennessee Tech outgained Tennessee State 414-155 in the contest.

Tennessee State had their highest scoring quarter in the fourth period, when they put up zero points.

Tennessee State converted 3 of 16 third downs while Tennessee Tech was successful on 6 of 15.

The Tigers had four players with more than eight tackles in the ballgame led by Jeremiah Josephs , who had 11.

The Tigers totaled 10 tackles for loss.

Source: TSU Sports

