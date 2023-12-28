TSU’s Jaylen Jones Named OVC Freshman of the Week for Third Time

NASHVILLE – True freshman Jaylen Jones was named the Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Week for the third time as the league office announced the honors on Wednesday morning.

Jones logged his 10th straight double-digit scoring performance on the road at Indiana State last week, as he finished with a team-high 16 points against the Sycamores. He also finished with two boards, a steal, and an assist.

The Nashville native has finished in double-figures 11 times this season. Jones finished the non-conference portion of the season averaging 11.4 points per game, 4.7 rebounds per game, 3.1 assists, and 1.4 steals.

Jones and the Tigers will be back in action this week as TSU will begin OVC play. The Tigers will host UT Martin on Thursday night, followed by an afternoon matchup with Little Rock inside the Gentry Center on Saturday.

Source: TSU (Stephen Featherston)

More Sports News