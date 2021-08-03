TSSAA Updates Member Schools with Fall Sports Guidelines and Protocols

While the upcoming school year certainly looks much different than last year, COVID-19 is still an issue that member schools across the state will continue to deal with. Providing a safe environment for student-athletes to practice and participate in high school sports is something that administrators across the state will be striving to do amidst the ongoing pandemic.

A memo outlining updated guidelines and protocols for the fall sports season was sent to administrators of member schools recently. The information provided to schools is as follows:

  • All students who have tested positive for COVID-19 must receive clearance from a medical provider prior to resuming activities with his/her team. If a student tests positive for COVID-19 and subsequently receives his/her pre-participation physical and is cleared to play, no additional clearance is required. All coaches and students who are confirmed or suspected positive for COVID-19 should follow recommendations for release from isolation from the CDC when considering a return to practice or activities.

These new guidelines will hopefully provide the administration of every member school the knowledge needed to make informed decisions concerning their athletic programs as we continue to battle this coronavirus.

