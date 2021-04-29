TSSAA Updates Athletic Event Guidelines

In accordance with the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association’s (TSSAA) updated requirements, the district’s athletic event guidelines have been changed.

The changes focus on face coverings and attendance recommendations for spring events. Though no longer required, TSSAA is still encouraging fans to wear a face covering if they are within six feet of others and if using a projected voice within 15 feet of others. There will no longer be a one-third attendance capacity at games, but schools will continue to limit the crowd to a number that will allow for social distancing. Temperature checks have also been dropped.

“We will continue to work within TSSAA and CDC guidelines,” said WCS Athletics Director Darrin Joines. “The protocols have allowed our students to play the sports they love, which has provided some normalcy during these difficult times. The coaches have worked really hard to make sure their teams adhere to the established guidelines and have been flexible when changes are made. The support of the parents and community members has been invaluable in getting through the year.”