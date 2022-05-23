TSSAA Spring Fling Championships Begin May 24

Rutherford County is once again set to host Spring Fling, Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association’s (TSSAA) unique spring sports championship event where state championships are decided in seven different sports over a four-day period, Tuesday, May 24 through Friday, May 27, 2022.

Since 2006, this action-packed competition has called Rutherford County home, drawing approximately 40,000 in total attendance with an economic impact of $3.5 million.

Tickets are on sale now through GoFan. A ticket is good for an entire day at any Spring Fling venue and is $12 each if purchased in advance online through GoFan – $15 if purchased with cash at the gate. Complete schedules for each sport are available at TSSAAsports.com/springfling.

“As always, TSSAA is thankful to be in Rutherford County to host Spring Fling,” said Emily Crowell, TSSAA assistant executive director. “We continue to grow our state championships with the addition of a class in baseball, softball and track, but Rutherford County always comes together to find the venues and volunteers needed to pull off a successful event and a memorable championship experience for Tennessee student-athletes. The Rutherford County CVB, Murfreesboro Parks & Recreation and the 10 high schools hosting baseball events are invaluable resources to TSSAA.”

“The growth of this event enhances our efforts to continue increasing Rutherford County’s tourism economic impact,” said Barbara Wolke, senior vice president of the Rutherford County Convention and Visitors Bureau. “We are grateful for the opportunity to showcase everything that we have to offer to the many participants and spectators.”

A live radio broadcast, Spring Fling HQ, will originate from the TSSAA media headquarters Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday featuring real-time updates and reports from all sport championships and can be heard at TSSAAsports.com or locally on Murfreesboro’s WGNS Radio (1450 AM, 101.9, 100.5 FM).

The championships for the seven sports that comprise Spring Fling will be conducted at 15 different venues in and around Murfreesboro. The boys’ soccer tournaments will be conducted at the Richard Siegel Soccer Complex, softball will take place at McKnight and Star*Plex Fields, tennis will be held at the Old Fort Park Tennis Complex and track and field meets will be conducted at MTSU’s Hayes Stadium.

Ten area schools will host the TSSAA state baseball tournaments. The entire Division II-A tournament will be held at Middle Tennessee Christian School and the entire Division II-AA tournament will be held at Wilson Central High School. The championships for those classes will also be played at those sites, respectively.

Sites for Division I baseball will include Eagleville and Rockvale High Schools for Class 1A, Riverdale and Stewarts Creek High Schools for Class 2A, Smyrna and Blackman High Schools for Class 3A and Oakland and Siegel High Schools will play host to Class 4A. The schedule for the Division I baseball championships is as follows:

Division I, Class 1A – Riverdale High School (Friday, May 27, 1 PM)

Division I, Class 2A – Blackman High School (Friday, May 27, 1 PM)

Division I, Class 3A – Siegel High School (Friday, May 27, 1 PM)Division I, Class 4A – Oakland High School (Friday, May 27, 1 PM)

Links to all live online coverage of the championships will be available at TSSAAsports.com.

For more information, call TSSAA at (615) 889-6740 or visit www.tssaa.org.