TSSAA Recognizes Students Active in Three or More Sports During 2021-22

As the 2021-22 academic year comes to an end, the TSSAA is proud to recognize the nearly 3,500 students who participated in three or more sports during the past school year.

While there were more than 83,400 student-athletes at TSSAA member high schools this year, only 3,490 of them participated in more than two sports, which is a slight increase compared to last school year. The state office has made printable certificates available to each school that they may present to their three-sport athletes this spring.

“We encourage coaches and administrators to allow student-athletes every opportunity to participate in the sports they are interested in, whether that’s just one, or two, or three, or more,” said Bernard Childress, Executive Director of TSSAA.

TSSAA believes that interscholastic athletics is one of society’s best tools for building positive relationships, learning ethical behavior, and fostering personal growth and perseverance.

Administrators and coaches can assess each of their teams’ standings in regard to multi-sport participation using the Multi-Sport Participation by Team report on TSSAA.org.

“Our athletic programs do not exist to serve college sports programs,” Childress adds, “but it is worth reminding coaches and parents that college recruiters are looking for students that display a great attitude, work ethic and leadership qualities. Those are traits that you develop through participating in a variety of activities.”

TSSAA is also extending a similar recognition to coaches and administrators. Head coaches will receive “Virtues of Sport” certificates when the majority of the students on their team roster are participants in at least one other TSSAA sport. Principals and athletic directors will receive similar certificates when at least four of their teams in football, basketball, baseball and softball meet the criteria to be recognized.

Multi-Sport Athlete Awards – At a Glance

Students participating in 3+ sports: 3,490

Schools with at least one three-sport athlete: 388

Schools with at least one four-sport athlete: 156

Schools with 25 or more three-sport athletes:

Battle Ground Academy

Cleveland High School

McCallie School

Nashville Christian School

Ensworth High School

Trinity Christian Academy

Schools with the highest percentage of three-sport athletes:

B. T. Washington High School (21%)

Tennessee School for the Deaf (20%)

Trinity Christian Academy (17%)

Eagleton College and Career Academy (17%)

Oakdale High School (17%)

Battle Ground Academy (16%)

Lake Co. High School (16%)

Bluff City High School (16%)

Schools where more than half of athletes participate in multiple sports (min. 20 athletes):

B. T. Washington High School

Hamilton High School

Harding Academy

Donelson Christian Academy

Trinity Christian Academy

Van Buren Co. High School

Bluff City High School

Nashville Christian School

Humboldt High School