TSSAA Names Jason Golden Administrator of the Year

Superintendent Jason Golden has been named the A.F. Bridges School System Administrator of the Year for the Middle Region of Tennessee.

The award was presented on November 12 as part of the annual A.F. Bridges Sportsmanship Awards sponsored by the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association (TSSAA).

The awards program is named in honor of the TSSAA’s first executive secretary, who served the organization from 1946 until his retirement in 1972. Awards are presented to schools that have shown exemplary sportsmanship and to individuals in the categories of school system administrator, principal, athletic director, male and female coaches, officials and contributors.

“I nominated Mr. Golden for School System Administrator of the Year because I feel, as a leader for Williamson County Schools, he upholds all the characteristics that this award bestows, said Page High Athletic Director Benji Gray. “WCS Athletics sets a positive standard for education-based athletics, and his support of all athletic stakeholders shows in our district’s athlete graduation rate, TSSAA state championships, national rankings and those who continue their careers collegiately and professionally.”

Superintendent Golden was not the only WCS employee to receive an award at this year’s event. Thompson’s Station Middle School PE Teacher Andrew Hedges was named the A.F. Bridges Official of the Year for his contributions to athletics in the state.

Source: WCS

More School News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email