TSSAA Legislative Council to Meet on April 17, 2023

The TSSAA Legislative Council will meet at the Embassy Suites in Murfreesboro on Monday, April 17, 2023. The meeting will be held in the Cambridge A & B meeting rooms and will begin at 2:00 p.m. central time.

The Council will revisit a proposed change to the Virtual School Rule that was tabled at the previous meeting. The proposal would allow a student to participate at any public school within the school district that serves their legal residence, regardless of the location or affiliation of the virtual school they attend. If participating with a private school, the student would be required to have a legal residence within a 20 mile radius of the private school and meet all tuition and financial aid requirements.

Maury County Public Schools has submitted a proposal for disciplinary action to be taken when unsportsmanlike incidents occur involving fans.

