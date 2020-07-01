



Due to Governor’s Lee latest State of Emergency order, TSSAA announced that football and girls’ soccer will be delayed.

“Yesterday, the Governor’s office extended Tennessee’s COVID-19 State of Emergency until August 29, 2020. The Governor’s prior order (No. 38) includes limitations and restrictions on contact sporting events and activities. We are working with the Governor’s office to ensure that our member schools are in compliance with the executive order in regards to athletic participation and contact sports,” TSSAA Executive Director Bernard Childress wrote in a statement.

Governor Lee’s latest order extends previous provisions that “limit contact sports with a requirement or substantial likelihood of routine close contact (This does not apply to collegiate or professional sports conducted under the rules or guidelines of their respective governing bodies and does not prohibit training or otherwise practicing the elements of such sports that do not involve close contact with persons),” reads the order.

“Based on the extension of the Governor’s order, football and girls’ soccer cannot begin their seasons as originally scheduled. We are in the process of developing regular season and postseason options to present to the TSSAA Board of Control for their consideration. The Board will ultimately make the decision as to how this will impact the postseason and if any adjustments can be made to regular season competition,” added Childress.



