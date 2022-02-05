TSSAA Board of Control to Meet in Murfreesboro February 7

The TSSAA Board of Control will meet at the DoubleTree Hotel in Murfreesboro on Tuesday, February 7 at 9:00 a.m.

In addition to their three other annually scheduled meetings, the board has typically held annual meetings in January and March. Due to the additional days needed during the state basketball tournament, the decision was made to combine the January and March agendas and hold one meeting in February.

Financial reports for golf, volleyball, girls’ soccer, cross country, cheer and dance, football, and bowling will be reviewed by the Board for approval.

Arlington High School is set to appeal sanctions placed in their girls’ basketball program, an item that was tabled by the Board at their previous November meeting.

Three schools are requesting membership in the association. Providence Academy in Johnson City, Lakeland Preparatory School in Shelby County, and University High in Memphis have all submitted formal requests for membership in TSSAA.