TSSAA Approves Changes for Volleyball Officials

The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) has approved the creation of a new association for assigning officials to high school volleyball matches.

The MidWest Volleyball Association was split off from the Middle Tennessee Volleyball Association, which, in 2021, covered 5,317 matches for 247 schools.

MidWest Volleyball Association will cover the counties of Cheatham, Dickson, Hickman, Houston, Humphries, Montgomery, Robertson and Stewart. Ken Cato and Glen Kilgore have been named as co-assigners for the MWVA.

The Middle Tennessee Volleyball Association now covers Davidson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson Counties.

TSSAA also recently approved an increase in match fees for referees and line judges. Registration for officials begins June 1st.