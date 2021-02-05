TSSAA 2020-21 Cheer and Dance Championships Going Virtual

Preparations are currently underway for the 2020-21 TSSAA Cheer/Dance Championships which will be conducted in an online “virtual” format this school year due to COVID-19.

Registration and competition information for teams can be found below.

The TSSAA championships recognize middle and high school cheer and dance teams in 35 categories of competition and are normally held in December of each school year. TSSAA worked with UCA for several months to identify a suitable venue for holding the championships in person, but ultimately decided to hold the event virtually using UCA’s online competition system.

Teams will film their routine in their own gym, football stadium or other facility with an NFHS-approved surface. Once recorded, teams will upload the video file of their routine to Varsity TV. No special equipment or software is required as coaches can simply film the team’s routine on their smartphone or other camera. A UCA/UDA trained judging panel will score the routines just as they would at an in-person event. The deadline for all video uploads is Wednesday, February 24.

The TSSAA Cheer and Dance Virtual State Championships will then be available to the general public to watch on-demand on Varsity TV beginning March 6. Each team will receive one FREE one-month subscription to watch.

Information for Participating Teams

Registration is now open to all TSSAA or TMSAA Cheer and Dance teams. Please read through the documents below and register for the event through the following link. Registration closes at Noon on Wednesday, February 17.

Begin Registration

Event organizers will be using BAND to update coaches with important information and answer questions throughout TSSAA’s virtual event. This group is exclusively for coaches registered for this event.

Join the BAND

More information