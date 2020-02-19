February 5 was signing day for thousands of high school seniors around the country who are confirming their commitment to continue their playing careers into the collegiate level. Tennessee Soccer Club is proud to have more than 20 student athletes who have signed on the dotted line.
“Each and every year we are proud of our boys and girls players who have the opportunity to play college soccer, and this year is no different” said TSC Executive Director Stuart Brown. “These kids deserve this opportunity and we can’t wait to cheer for them during the course of their college careers.”
In total, 25 TSC players are currently committed to their respective programs. Their names and schools they are attending are listed below. TSC anticipates another 15-20 senior players will commit and sign their NLI (National Letter of Intent) over the course of the next few months. Stay tuned to TSC social media platforms as those decisions are made.
PLAYER NAME TSC TEAM COLLEGE ATTENDING
- Andrew Gillette Williamson ’02 Showcase Lees-McRae
- Anna Haddock ’01/’02 ECNL Auburn
- Annabel Justice ’01/’02 ECNL Centre
- Ben Menko ’01/’02 ECNL Haverford
- Brandon Parrish Nashville ’02 Showcase Clemson
- Courtney Steck ’01/’02 ECNL Composite Austin Peay
- Dabney Moore ’01/’02 ECNL Trinity
- Emily Sanchez ’01/’02 ECNL UT Chattanooga
- Ethan Shelley ’01/’02 ECNL Wheaton
- Hannah Morton ’01/’02 ECNL UNC Greensboro
- Henry Hylbert ’01 ECNL Cornell
- Kate Devine ’01/’02 ECNL Vanderbilt
- Kylea Heath Williamson ’01/’02 Showcase Christian Brothers
- Lauren Spaanstra ’01/’02 ECNL Middle Tennessee State
- Lillian Lucas Williamson ’01/’02 Showcase Kenyon College
- Logan Brady ’02 ECNL Lee University
- McKinley Stiff ’01/’02 ECNL Composite Jacksonville State
- Mia Roberts ’01/’02 ECNL Middle Tennessee State
- Morgan Greene ’01/’02 ECNL Samford
- Nate Phillips Nashville ’02 Showcase Lees-McRae
- Sarah Hammerstone Williamson ’01/’02 Showcase University of Cumberlands
- Sydney Hammond ’01/’02 ECNL Composite UT Rio Grande Valley
- Tanner Louk ’02 Williamson Showcase Huntingdon College
- Tori Case ’01/’02 ECNL Austin Peay
- Tyler Chitty ’01/’02 ECNL Harding University
About Tennessee Soccer Club
Tennessee Soccer Club is the premier youth soccer club of the Greater Nashville, TN area with over 3,500 players participating in recreational, competitive or supplemental soccer programs across three locations; TSC Murfreesboro, TSC Nashville and TSC Williamson. The club competes locally, regionally, and nationally in leagues such as the Tennessee Youth Soccer League, US Club Soccer National Premier League, USYSA’s National League and Southern Region Premier League, and the Elite Clubs National League. TSC has won multiple state and national championships in recent years through competition in these leagues. TSC’s Mission is “to promote a love for soccer by developing excellence in the game for our players and coaches to positively impact our member families and communities.”