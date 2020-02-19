February 5 was signing day for thousands of high school seniors around the country who are confirming their commitment to continue their playing careers into the collegiate level. Tennessee Soccer Club is proud to have more than 20 student athletes who have signed on the dotted line.

“Each and every year we are proud of our boys and girls players who have the opportunity to play college soccer, and this year is no different” said TSC Executive Director Stuart Brown. “These kids deserve this opportunity and we can’t wait to cheer for them during the course of their college careers.”

In total, 25 TSC players are currently committed to their respective programs. Their names and schools they are attending are listed below. TSC anticipates another 15-20 senior players will commit and sign their NLI (National Letter of Intent) over the course of the next few months. Stay tuned to TSC social media platforms as those decisions are made.

PLAYER NAME TSC TEAM COLLEGE ATTENDING

Andrew Gillette Williamson ’02 Showcase Lees-McRae

Anna Haddock ’01/’02 ECNL Auburn

Annabel Justice ’01/’02 ECNL Centre

Ben Menko ’01/’02 ECNL Haverford

Brandon Parrish Nashville ’02 Showcase Clemson

Courtney Steck ’01/’02 ECNL Composite Austin Peay

Dabney Moore ’01/’02 ECNL Trinity

Emily Sanchez ’01/’02 ECNL UT Chattanooga

Ethan Shelley ’01/’02 ECNL Wheaton

Hannah Morton ’01/’02 ECNL UNC Greensboro

Henry Hylbert ’01 ECNL Cornell

Kate Devine ’01/’02 ECNL Vanderbilt

Kylea Heath Williamson ’01/’02 Showcase Christian Brothers

Lauren Spaanstra ’01/’02 ECNL Middle Tennessee State

Lillian Lucas Williamson ’01/’02 Showcase Kenyon College

Logan Brady ’02 ECNL Lee University

McKinley Stiff ’01/’02 ECNL Composite Jacksonville State

Mia Roberts ’01/’02 ECNL Middle Tennessee State

Morgan Greene ’01/’02 ECNL Samford

Nate Phillips Nashville ’02 Showcase Lees-McRae

Sarah Hammerstone Williamson ’01/’02 Showcase University of Cumberlands

Sydney Hammond ’01/’02 ECNL Composite UT Rio Grande Valley

Tanner Louk ’02 Williamson Showcase Huntingdon College

Tori Case ’01/’02 ECNL Austin Peay

Tyler Chitty ’01/’02 ECNL Harding University

About Tennessee Soccer Club

Tennessee Soccer Club is the premier youth soccer club of the Greater Nashville, TN area with over 3,500 players participating in recreational, competitive or supplemental soccer programs across three locations; TSC Murfreesboro, TSC Nashville and TSC Williamson. The club competes locally, regionally, and nationally in leagues such as the Tennessee Youth Soccer League, US Club Soccer National Premier League, USYSA’s National League and Southern Region Premier League, and the Elite Clubs National League. TSC has won multiple state and national championships in recent years through competition in these leagues. TSC’s Mission is “to promote a love for soccer by developing excellence in the game for our players and coaches to positively impact our member families and communities.”