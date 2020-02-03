Tennessee Soccer Club (TSC) will host its 5th Annual Soccer-A-Thon. This fundraiser is designed for TSC players, families and coaches to collect donations for TSC and Special Olympics TN (SOTN). TSC’s partnership with SOTN helps support them in their mission to provide opportunities for sports training and competition for children and adults throughout the state of Tennessee. This year the Soccer-A-Thon will be held on Saturday February 22, 2020. The fundraising period will run Dec 11 – March 1. 100% of proceeds will go to supporting Tennessee SC and Special Olympics TN. Last year’s event successfully raised more than $27,00.

Special Olympics TN provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other SOTN athletes and the community. SOTN serves over 16,000 athletes statewide.

About Tennessee Soccer Club

Tennessee Soccer Club is the premier youth soccer club of the Greater Nashville, TN area with over 3,500 players participating in recreational, competitive or supplemental soccer programs across three locations; TSC Murfreesboro, TSC Nashville and TSC Williamson. The club competes locally, regionally, and nationally in leagues such as the Tennessee Youth Soccer League, US Club Soccer National Premier League, USYSA’s National League and Southern Region Premier League, and the Elite Clubs National League. TSC has won multiple state and national championships in recent years through competition in these leagues. TSC’s Mission is “to promote a love for soccer by developing excellence in the game for our players and coaches to positively impact our member families and communities.” Learn more tennesseesoccerclub.org.