TSC Hosts Music City Invitational Over Halloween Weekend

Nearly 100 teams spent their Halloween weekend in Nashville participating in Tennessee Soccer Club’s Music City Invitational, hosted at Harpeth Soccer Complex in Bellevue.

There was a festive feel to the weekend as players and their family members were excited to not only participate in the soccer tournament, but also to celebrate Halloween at the park. Saturday (Oct. 31) saw many TSC tournament staff, volunteers and visiting players and families walking around the park in full costume. Attendees enjoyed stopping for pictures with the various Halloween decorations as they walked to and from the parking lot throughout the weekend.

Nearly all tournament games were played at the Harpeth Soccer Complex, home to all TSC Nashville programming. Metro Soccer Complex was also used to host games for U14+ teams.

“I’m thankful for the growth of the tournament from last year to this year and really proud of the experience that we put together,” said TSC Tournament & Events Director Jimmy Drain. “It was great seeing all of the teams play some fantastic soccer and also really get into the Halloween spirit while spending time at the park before and after their games.”

TSC’s next outdoor tournament, The Tennessee Invitational (TNI), is scheduled for May 2021.

