TSA Students Earn State Recognition

WCS Technology Student Association (TSA) students are showing off their skills at the Tennessee State Leadership Conference and proving that they are ready to compete on the National stage.

Legacy Middle brought home four first-place awards. Lyanna Ward won first place in Biotechnology; Dalton Mauk, Liam Trott and Max Penix placed first in Inventions and Innovations; Marcus Nguyen and AJ Rali earned first place in Microcontroller Design; and Dalton Mauk and Reid Allen placed first in Structural Engineering. Legacy Middle students are led by TSA adviser David King.

“We are extremely proud of the hard work and dedication demonstrated by each and every member of our team,” said King. “From long hours working on projects and late nights preparing for interviews, the Legacy TSA chapter did not disappoint. They were well prepared and represented Legacy extremely well.”

From Nolensville High, Pranav Karthikeyan, Caroline Renegar, Puneeth Pradeep, Paul Jang, John Sarker and Elgin Lenoy placed first in Robotics.

“Their hard work, dedication and commitment paid off,” said NHS TSA adviser Elvia Klym. “I could not be prouder of them.”

Page High’s Saanvi Khosla and Hailee Berry won first place in Forensic Science; Andrew Walker, Riley Hagenbuch, Laurel Sullivan, Caitlin Anglum, Hailee Berry and Brody Berry placed first in Music Production; Austin Maldonado and Owen Wixson earned first place in Software Development; and Anshul Bera placed first in Extemporaneous Speech.

“To have four State champions and 21 members receive medals, out of 48 total students, is huge,” said PHS TSA adviser Jay Emmons. “These students put in a lot of time, effort and hard work. PHS is so proud of what they accomplished.”

Additionally, Centennial High’s Ritika Bharathan was elected TSA State President.

TSA is an organization of students engaged in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. These students are now eligible to compete in the National Conference June 22-26 in Washington, D.C.

Congratulations to the students who placed in their categories.

Architectural Design (HS)

Sixth Place – Page High

Caitlin Anglum

Hailee Berry

Ann Cherry

Sydney Desantis

Riley Hagenbuch

Saanvi Khosla

Biotechnology (MS)

First Place – Legacy Middle

Lyanna Ward

Challenging Technology Issues (MS)

Second Place – Legacy Middle

Andrew Clements

Bennett Bowman

Coding (HS)

Third Place – Nolensville High

Utkarsh Jha

Alan Berwary

Digital Video Production (HS)

Second Place – Page High

Mykayla Conlee

Liam Dehal

Shruthi Mogan

Shamyu Dintakurthy

Bailey Murray

Bailey Witt

Engineering Design (HS)

Second Place – Franklin High

Alessandra Halloran

Sri Inampudi

Layne Deckard

Extemporaneous Speech (HS)

First Place – Page High

Anshul Bera

Second Place – Franklin High

Krishna Deepak

Flight Endurance (HS)

Second Place – Page High

Charan Dintakurthy

Forensic Science (HS)

First Place – Page High

Saanvi Khosla

Hailee Berry

Inventions & Innovations (MS)

First Place – Legacy Middle

Dalton Mauk

Liam Trott

Max Penix

Mechanical Engineering (MS)

Third Place – Legacy Middle

Reid Allen

Solomon Creed

Microcontroller Design (MS)

First Place – Legacy Middle

Marcus Nguyen

AJ Rali

Music Production (HS)

First Place – Page High

Hailee Berry

Brody Berry

Andrew Walker

Riley Hagenbuch

Laurel Sullivan

Caitlin Anglum

Photographic Technology (HS)

Third Place – Franklin High

Robin Fickus

Prepared Presentations (HS)

Second Place – Franklin High

Krishna Deepak

Software Development (HS)

First Place – Page High

Austin Maldonado

Owen Wixson

Third Place – Franklin High

Kasen Ertel

Yusef Khanfar

Madhav Bhavani Kumar

STEM Mass Media (HS)

Third Place – Nolensville High

Kayla Lloyd

Esohe Eguakun

Structural Engineering (MS)

First Place – Legacy Middle

Dalton Mauk

Reid Allen

Technical Design (MS)

Second Place – Legacy Middle

Liam Trott

Dalton Mauk

Technology Problem Solving (HS)

Third Place – Nolensville High

Noah Osbourn

Puneeth Pradeep

TSA Robotics (HS)

First Place – Nolensville High

Pranav Karthikeyan

Caroline Renegar

Puneeth Pradeep

Paul Jang

John Sarker

Elgin Lenoy

Third Place – Nolensville High

Hugo Troche

Adriana DeVincenzo

Landon Pierce

Jonas Seyfried

Shaurya Choudhari

Utkarsh Jha

Website Design (MS)

Third Place – Legacy Middle

Davis Kuhl

Andrew Clements

Yashin Kunnummal

Source: WCS

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