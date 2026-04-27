TSA Students Earn State Recognition

WCS Technology Student Association (TSA) students are showing off their skills at the Tennessee State Leadership Conference and proving that they are ready to compete on the National stage.
Legacy Middle brought home four first-place awards. Lyanna Ward won first place in Biotechnology; Dalton Mauk, Liam Trott and Max Penix placed first in Inventions and Innovations; Marcus Nguyen and AJ Rali earned first place in Microcontroller Design; and Dalton Mauk and Reid Allen placed first in Structural Engineering. Legacy Middle students are led by TSA adviser David King.
“We are extremely proud of the hard work and dedication demonstrated by each and every member of our team,” said King. “From long hours working on projects and late nights preparing for interviews, the Legacy TSA chapter did not disappoint. They were well prepared and represented Legacy extremely well.”
From Nolensville High, Pranav Karthikeyan, Caroline Renegar, Puneeth Pradeep, Paul Jang, John Sarker and Elgin Lenoy placed first in Robotics.
“Their hard work, dedication and commitment paid off,” said NHS TSA adviser Elvia Klym. “I could not be prouder of them.”
Page High’s Saanvi Khosla and Hailee Berry won first place in Forensic Science; Andrew Walker, Riley Hagenbuch, Laurel Sullivan, Caitlin Anglum, Hailee Berry and Brody Berry placed first in Music Production; Austin Maldonado and Owen Wixson earned first place in Software Development; and Anshul Bera placed first in Extemporaneous Speech.
“To have four State champions and 21 members receive medals, out of 48 total students, is huge,” said PHS TSA adviser Jay Emmons. “These students put in a lot of time, effort and hard work. PHS is so proud of what they accomplished.”
Additionally, Centennial High’s Ritika Bharathan was elected TSA State President.
TSA is an organization of students engaged in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. These students are now eligible to compete in the National Conference June 22-26 in Washington, D.C.
Congratulations to the students who placed in their categories.
Architectural Design (HS)
Sixth Place – Page High
- Caitlin Anglum
- Hailee Berry
- Ann Cherry
- Sydney Desantis
- Riley Hagenbuch
- Saanvi Khosla
Biotechnology (MS)
First Place – Legacy Middle
- Lyanna Ward
Challenging Technology Issues (MS)
Second Place – Legacy Middle
- Andrew Clements
- Bennett Bowman
Coding (HS)
Third Place – Nolensville High
- Utkarsh Jha
- Alan Berwary
Digital Video Production (HS)
Second Place – Page High
- Mykayla Conlee
- Liam Dehal
- Shruthi Mogan
- Shamyu Dintakurthy
- Bailey Murray
- Bailey Witt
Engineering Design (HS)
Second Place – Franklin High
- Alessandra Halloran
- Sri Inampudi
- Layne Deckard
Extemporaneous Speech (HS)
First Place – Page High
- Anshul Bera
Second Place – Franklin High
- Krishna Deepak
Flight Endurance (HS)
Second Place – Page High
- Charan Dintakurthy
Forensic Science (HS)
First Place – Page High
- Saanvi Khosla
- Hailee Berry
Inventions & Innovations (MS)
First Place – Legacy Middle
- Dalton Mauk
- Liam Trott
- Max Penix
Mechanical Engineering (MS)
Third Place – Legacy Middle
- Reid Allen
- Solomon Creed
Microcontroller Design (MS)
First Place – Legacy Middle
- Marcus Nguyen
- AJ Rali
Music Production (HS)
First Place – Page High
- Hailee Berry
- Brody Berry
- Andrew Walker
- Riley Hagenbuch
- Laurel Sullivan
- Caitlin Anglum
Photographic Technology (HS)
Third Place – Franklin High
- Robin Fickus
Prepared Presentations (HS)
Second Place – Franklin High
- Krishna Deepak
Software Development (HS)
First Place – Page High
- Austin Maldonado
- Owen Wixson
Third Place – Franklin High
- Kasen Ertel
- Yusef Khanfar
- Madhav Bhavani Kumar
STEM Mass Media (HS)
Third Place – Nolensville High
- Kayla Lloyd
- Esohe Eguakun
Structural Engineering (MS)
First Place – Legacy Middle
- Dalton Mauk
- Reid Allen
Technical Design (MS)
Second Place – Legacy Middle
- Liam Trott
- Dalton Mauk
Technology Problem Solving (HS)
Third Place – Nolensville High
- Noah Osbourn
- Puneeth Pradeep
TSA Robotics (HS)
First Place – Nolensville High
- Pranav Karthikeyan
- Caroline Renegar
- Puneeth Pradeep
- Paul Jang
- John Sarker
- Elgin Lenoy
Third Place – Nolensville High
- Hugo Troche
- Adriana DeVincenzo
- Landon Pierce
- Jonas Seyfried
- Shaurya Choudhari
- Utkarsh Jha
Website Design (MS)
Third Place – Legacy Middle
- Davis Kuhl
- Andrew Clements
- Yashin Kunnummal
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