TSA Prepares for Holiday Travel Season to Cap Record Year

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is gearing up for a busy end-of-year holiday travel season, one that may reach record passenger levels. TSA is fully staffed and ready to screen a projected 44.3 million travelers at the nation’s airport security checkpoints between Friday, Dec 19, 2025, through Sunday, Jan 4, 2026. The agency expects the heaviest traveler volume will be about 2.86 million on Sunday, Dec 28, followed by Dec 19, 20, 21, 27, and 29. The busiest day last year was Friday, Dec. 27, when TSA screened just under 2.85 million travelers.

“TSA expects 2025 to be another record setter following major improvements this year to make airport security more seamless and secure,” said TSA Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Deputy Administrator Adam Stahl. “DHS Secretary Noem implemented REAL ID, launched family and military lanes, and ended the shoes off requirement. We continue to enhance the traveler experience by deploying new technologies and procedures that help us meet President Trump’s vision of a Golden Age of Travel.”

TSA made significant screening and passenger experience advancements as part of the Golden Age of Travel, which President Trump and U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem launched this year, including:

TSA began enforcing the REAL ID Act on May 7. Beginning Feb. 1, 2026, the agency will refer all passengers who do not present an acceptable form of ID and still want to fly an option to pay $45 to use a modernized alternative identity verification system, TSA ConfirmID, to establish identity.

In July, TSA launched new TSA PreCheck® “Serve with Honor, Travel with Ease” benefits for the military and uniformed service community. This program includes expedited lanes for service members, free TSA PreCheck for surviving immediate family members of military servicemen and women who lost their lives in the line of duty, and TSA PreCheck discounts for spouses of military and uniformed service members.

Also, this past summer, Secretary Noem announced a new policy allowing passengers traveling through domestic airports to keep their shoes on while passing through security screening at TSA checkpoints.

Secretary Noem also kicked off the “Families on the Fly” campaign to enhance hospitality for families during the airport security screening experience. This includes dedicated family lanes at select airports nationwide.

TSA launched a BOGO offer for TSA PreCheck. Between now and December 31, enroll in TSA PreCheck and get $15 off the second enrollment when two people sign up together through authorized enrollment providers CLEAR, IDEMIA and Telos. Whether you’re getting TSA PreCheck ahead of a family holiday trip or for your child traveling back to school after the new year, this is a great chance to save time and money and travel with ease!

TSA wants to ensure a safe and seamless trip for air travelers going through airport security this holiday season. Please visit our 2026 Holiday Travel Tips page for more information on how to get you and your family through the TSA checkpoint as quickly as possible.

