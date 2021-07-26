Try These 4 High End Wine Brands at JJ’s Wine Bar

Are you a wine aficionado or just a casual wine drinker? Either way, JJ’s Wine Bar, located in historic downtown Franklin, offers four high end wine brands to try. With JJ’s wine-dispensing machines, you can try a taste (1 oz), a half-serving (5 oz) or full-serving (8 oz), using a smart-card received from your server.
These high end wine brands are a must try:
1Opus One
From tasting berries to careful sorting and extended aging in new French oak barrels, each stage of the winemaking process is meticulous at the Opus One vineyard. Their wine is a blend dominated by Cabernet Sauvignon complemented with Cabernet Franc, Merlot and Malbec. After 18 months, the wine is bottled and held an additional 15 months until release on October 1st each year
Learn more: https://www.opusonewinery.com/wine/
2Caymus
Caymus Vineyards produces two Cabernets Sauvignons – a “Napa Valley” and “Special Selection”. Both Cabernet bottlings have aromas and flavors which can only be achieved through “hang time” – meaning the fruit hangs on the vine an unusually long time to develop suppleness, increases color, and “hang time” matures the tannins of the grapes. Caymus Cabernets offer a wide array of aromas and flavors including cocoa, cassis and vanilla.
Learn more: https://www.caymus.com/#/our-wines_overview
3Cakebread
Cakebread operates multiple vineyards. One of the core philosophies of the company is environmental responsibility. At Cakebread Cellars, they utilize green practices that range from sustainable and organic farming and diligent water/energy conservation to extensive recycling operations (nearly 90% of winery-generated waste). We are proud to have been an early industry leader in these efforts. In fact, Cakebread Cellars was only the second California winery to achieve Napa Green certification. Cakebread offers chardonnay, sauvignon blanc,rosé, pinot noir, red blends and more.
Learn more: https://cakebread.com/wines/
4Silver Oak
Silver Oak began over a handshake between two friends with a bold vision: focus on one varietal, Cabernet Sauvignon, aged exclusively in American oak and worthy of cellaring for decades to come. Silver Oak farms more than 400 acres of vines in Napa Valley and Alexander Valley with a leading-edge approach toward farming and viticulture, and the softest possible impact on natural resources and the environment.
Learn more: https://silveroak.com
Visit JJ’s Wine Bar at 206 E Main St in downtown Franklin. Come by or call us at 615-942-5033. JJ’s is open 4pm – 10pm Tuesday through Thursday and 4pm – 11pm on Friday and Saturday, closed Sunday.