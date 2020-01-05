Jaw Drop Challenge
credit-Hoss' Loaded Burger

We just found your New Year’s Resolution to conquer.

It’s the Jaw Dropper Challenge at Hoss’ Loaded Burger in Nolensville. Here’s how the challenge works – consume a triple Jaw Dropper burger, loaded queso fries, and a milkshake in 20 minutes & win the Jaw Dropper Challenge.

In addition to bragging rights, anyone who completes the challenge will win a Hoss t-shirt and hat. The winner with the fastest time will receive a $50 gift card.

Those not interested in the challenge can try some healthier, lighter options now available at Hoss’ Loaded Burgers, including a spring mix side salad with cherry tomatoes, onions, herbed croutons & housemade buttermilk ranch. The in-house made veggie burger, side salad & diet coke is just 675 calories for the entire meal.

Hoss’ Loaded Burgers is located at 515 Burkitt Commons Ave in Nolensville. Find their latest food truck schedule here. 

